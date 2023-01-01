JUST IN
India's electricity consumption grows 11% to 121.19 bn units in December

India | consumption | electricity

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India's power consumption logged a double-digit growth of over 11 per cent to 121.19 billion units in December 2022 compared to the year-ago period, according to government data.

The robust growth of power consumption indicates sustained momentum of economic activities in December.

Experts say power consumption and demand will further increase in January due to use of heating appliances, especially in the northern parts of the country, and further improvement in economic activities.

In December 2021, power consumption stood at 109.17 billion units (BU), higher than the 105.62 BU in the same month of 2020, the data showed.

The peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, rose to 205.03 gigawatt (GW) in December 2022.

The peak power supply stood at 183.24 GW December 2021 and 182.78 GW in December 2020.

The peak power demand met was 170.49 GW in the pre-pandemic December 2019. Electricity consumption in December 2019 stood at 101.08 BU.

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 16:40 IST

