Millennials driving demand for real estate in India: Anarock-CII Report

Millennials are showing high interest in real estate as an asset class. According to 'The Housing Market Boom' report released on Tuesday by property consultancy firm Anarock and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), 61 per cent of Indians today believe real estate is the best asset class for investment.
The report added that millennials lead the list of those who believe that real estate is the best asset to invest in.
Moreover, 96 per cent of Indians believe that higher home loan rates will affect demand. Four in every five Indians believe price is an important factor when it comes to buying a house.