Millennials driving demand for real estate in India: Anarock-CII Report

Study shows 61% of Indians today believe real estate is the best asset class for investment, though 96% think higher home loan rates will affect demand

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
Millennials are showing high interest in real estate as an asset class. According to 'The Housing Market Boom' report released on Tuesday by property consultancy firm Anarock and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), 61 per cent of Indians today believe real estate is the best asset class for investment.
The report added that millennials lead the list of those who believe that real estate is the best asset to invest in.  

Moreover, 96 per cent of Indians believe that higher home loan rates will affect demand. Four in every five Indians believe price is an important factor when it comes to buying a house.

Topics : Real Estate | Millennials

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

