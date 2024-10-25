Business Standard
Meta teams up with IndiaAI to advance open source AI innovation, R&D

IT Secretary, S Krishnan said the initiative will support India's goal of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by equipping the youth to lead in the global AI arena

Meta on Friday announced a strategic collaboration with 'IndiaAI' at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to drive advancement of open source AI innovation, R&D and skill development in India.

This includes the establishment of the Center for Generative AI, Shrijan at IIT Jodhpur and the launch of the 'AI for Skilling and Capacity Building' initiative, in partnership with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The partnership will enable development of indigenous AI applications, and advance skill development in AI. It would also bolster research capabilities with the aim of contributing to India's AI mission of ensuring tech sovereignty and the vision of AI solutions tailor made for India.

 

"Aimed at propelling the advancement of open source artificial intelligence (AI) in India, as part of its Memorandum of Understanding with the 'IndiaAI', Meta today announced a strategic collaboration with IndiaAI at the MeitY," according to a release.

IT Secretary, S Krishnan said the initiative will support India's goal of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by equipping the youth to lead in the global AI arena, and securing India's position as a leader in technological advancement and economic growth.

"These initiatives are pivotal in creating a robust ecosystem for groundbreaking research, skill development, and open-source innovation, advancing AI technology while ensuring its responsible and ethical deployment," Krishnan said.

Topics : Facebook Instagram

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

