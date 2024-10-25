Business Standard
Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh estimates festival shopping to top Rs 1 trillion this year

Uttar Pradesh estimates festival shopping to top Rs 1 trillion this year

Lighting solutions major Philips is also bullish on the potential of the UP market owing to the large consumer base, rising economy landscape and expanding real estate

fmcg shopping consumer consumption

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh estimates festival shopping to top Rs 1 trillion this year despite a surge in prices of gold and consumer products.
 
Almost 70 million shoppers are expected to splurge on shopping for an array of consumer valuables.
 
Sanjay Gupta, president, UP Adarsh Vyapar Mandal and state chairman of confederation of all India traders (CAIT), says, “Diwali shopping would extend from October 24 to November 13, covering Diwali and other Hindu festivals, including Gowardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja.
 
“Diwali business comprises all categories of shoppers. Spending may start from Rs 500 and go up to millions of rupees,” he adds.
 
 
Recently, CAIT conducted a survey of India’s top 70 cities and trade centres. According to the estimates, Diwali shopping would clock Rs 4.25 trillion in 2024, of which UP is set to account for roughly 25 percent. The Pan India figure for 2023 was Rs 3.50 trillion.
 
Of the estimated Rs one trillion worth of Diwali business in UP, 20 per cent is expected to come from automobile, 13 per cent from food and provisions, 12 per cent from clothing, 8 per cent from electronics and mobile phones 8 percent, and 4 per cent from dry fruits

More From This Section

Trai rating platform to assess, rate properties on quality of connectivity

Trai rating platform to assess, rate properties on quality of connectivity

Harshit Rana

LIVE: India announces squad for Test series against Aus; pacer Harshit Rana gets maiden call up

Metro, Delhi Metro

EIB Global to provide 300 million euros loan for Bengaluru suburban railway

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

Cyclone Dana makes landfall in Odisha; heavy rains lash coastal areas

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Govt must extend support to states affected by Cyclone Dana: Congress

 
Gupta also bets on the wedding season, which commences soon after Diwali. It will further boost the state's economy.
 
“The services and hospitality sectors comprising hotels, guesthouses, event managers, logistics, delivery partners, restaurants, travel, etc will too log robust growth,” Gupta notes.
 
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been positioning the state as a lucrative market for companies to invest owing its consumer base of nearly 250 million.
 
Lighting solutions major Philips is also bullish on the potential of the UP market owing to the large consumer base, rising economy landscape and expanding real estate.
 
Indigenous handicraft has also witnessed an uptick in the state. For example, the terracotta Diwali gifting items are gaining popularity owing to government support and market demand.
 
So far, nearly 30 truckloads of terracotta items from Gorakhpur region have been dispatched to different states.

Also Read

Diwali

Diwali 2024: How celebrations vary across regions and states in Indian

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

UP bypolls: SP, Cong have resolved to save Constitution, says Akhilesh

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP releases list of candidates for Rajasthan, UP Assembly bypolls

Supreme Court, SC

SC rejects plea alleging contempt of demolition order by three states

UP CM Yogi Adityanath At Business Standard 'Samriddhi' Roundtable In Lucknow On Wednesday | Credit: BS Photo

BS Samriddhi: UP's GSDP to surpass Rs 32 trillion in FY25, says CM Yogi

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Real Estate shopping

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon