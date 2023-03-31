Google launches 'about this result' to evaluate source of information

It is the third month of 2023 and internet misinformation in India in the year is at peak, said Google on Friday as the company announced a new feature to evaluate information.

‘About this result’ will be available internationally and in nine Indian languages: Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Punjabi.

“With this additional context, you can make a more informed decision about the sites you may want to visit and what results will be most helpful for you,” said Google in a company blog post.

A Google Search user can know more about the source of a fetched result by clicking on the three vertical dots next to it. Tapping those three dots gives the user a way to learn more about where the information is coming from and how Google’s systems determined that it might be useful for the query.