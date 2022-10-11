Google launches Play Points rewards programme for users in India

-
Google said on Tuesday it will next week roll out Play Points, a global rewards programme, for users in India.
Users will earn points when they make purchases with Google Play, including in-app items, apps, games, and subscriptions. The rewards program has four levels—bronze, silver, gold and platinum—that provide members with perks and prizes depending on their tier, which is based on the number of points they have collected.
Users can redeem these points on the Play Store. Google has partnered with developers of popular apps and games across the world to help users redeem their points for special in-app items. In India, Google Play is partnering with more than 30 titles that include games from global studios like Miniclip, TG INC. It has also partnered with local studios like Gametion (Ludo King), Playsimple games and Gameberry labs, including apps like Truecaller and Wysa.
The programme is available in 28 countries and Google claims that more than 100 million people fin value in the programme.
“We are committed to building products and programs that the Play community - both users and developers - find value in. Google Play Points will also provide local developers a new avenue to build a local and global user base; helping them engage their users, drive discovery, and acquire users across markets that have Google Play Points,” said Santos Cohen, director, go-to-market, Google Play Points, said in a blog post:
More than 2.5 billion people in over 190 countries use Google Play every month to discover apps, games, and digital content. And more than 2 million developers work with Google to build their businesses and reach people across the globe, said the company.
Aditya Swamy, director, Play Partnerships, in an earlier blog post wrote that India is one of the top countries for downloading apps and games.
“Indian apps and games saw a 200% increase in active monthly users and an 80% increase in consumer spends in 2021 compared to 2019 on Google Play.
First Published: Tue, October 11 2022.
