Gujarat election result 2022 LIVE updates: Counting of votes from 8 am

Gujarat election result 2022: Authorities are all geared up for the counting of votes polled in the elections, which will begin at 8 am amid tight security.

While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the (Bharatiya Janata Party) and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with (Aam Aadmi Party) entering the poll arena. Prime Minister led the poll campaign, addressing around 30 rallies and road shows in the state.

The is looking for its seventh consecutive win in Gujarat, a state the party has ruled since 1995. There are 182 seats in the and a party needs to win at least 92 seats to form a government in the state.

Exit polls have predicted a landslide win for the ruling BJP, which is predicted to win 100-plus seats, higher than what it had got in the last election. In 2017, the BJP had got 99 seats while had managed 77.