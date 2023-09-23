close
Mobile internet services to be restored in Manipur from today: CM Biren

He said the government will continue to deal with the influx of "illegal immigrants" and stressed the need for fencing the India-Myanmar border

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 1:22 PM IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that mobile internet services, which were suspended after ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3, will be restored from Saturday.
He also called for the cancellation of the free movement regime that allows people residing close to both sides of the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km deep into each other's territory without any document.
Addressing a press conference here, Singh said, "The government had suspended mobile internet services on May 3 to check the spread of fake news, propaganda and hate speech. However, with the improvement of the situation, mobile internet services will be restored across the state from today."

He said the government will continue to deal with the influx of "illegal immigrants" and stressed the need for fencing the India-Myanmar border.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 1:22 PM IST

