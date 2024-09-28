Business Standard
Home / India News / Mobile internet to be disabled in Assam for 8 hours on Sept 29 for job test

Mobile internet to be disabled in Assam for 8 hours on Sept 29 for job test

Mobile internet services were suspended for three-and-a-half hours on September 15 when the first phase of the written examination for Grade III posts was conducted

With the first round of Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir just concluded, the air in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk is buzzing with political discussions. While most chatter revolves around the second phase of elections on Septembe

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For the second time in September, mobile internet services in Assam will be disabled for eight hours on Sunday to prevent malpractices during the written examination for a recruitment test to Grade III posts.

The suspension of mobile internet/ mobile data/ mobile wi-fi connectivity will be in place from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm, an official release said on Saturday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

All are requested to bear with the inconvenience in the interest of holding a free, fair and transparent recruitment examination and thereby securing the future of the youths of the state, the release, issued by the secretary, State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-III Posts, said.

 

Mobile internet services were suspended for three-and-a-half hours on September 15 when the first phase of the written examination for Grade III posts was conducted.

The written tests of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade III posts of bachelor degree level and HSLC level will be held in two halves on Sunday.

The first half is from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

A total of 7,34,080 candidates are eligible to appear for the examinations to be conducted across the state.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

25,000 villages to get telecom connection in 2025: Minister Scindia

Rice

Bengal exporters get relief as Centre lifts ban on non-basmati white rice

Premier League 2024/25 points table

Premier League 2024-25 points table, standings, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, IIMA

IIMA student suicide: Police says, father claiming someone harassed victim

Jay Shah

Bonanza for IPL players! BCCI to shell out Rs 1.05 cr for Indian cricketer

Topics : mobile internet Internet shutdown Assam Govt recruitment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 9:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon