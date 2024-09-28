Latest LIVE: Mumbai Police summons BookMyShow CEO in Coldplay ticket black market case
BS Web Team New Delhi
Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has summoned Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of Big Tree Entertainment, the parent company of BookMyShow, along with the company's technical head, in relation to an investigation into alleged black market sales of Coldplay concert tickets. The two executives have been asked to appear before the investigating officer on Saturday to provide statements as part of the ongoing probe. This summons follows a complaint filed by Advocate Amit Vyas, who accused the ticketing platform of enabling black market ticket sales for the highly anticipated Coldplay concert, set to take place from January 19 to 21, 2025, at DY Patil Stadium.
The Centre lifted the export ban on non-basmati white rice on Friday, effective immediately, as per an official notification. The ban was originally imposed in July 2023 to maintain domestic rice supplies and control prices. Exporters welcomed the move, calling it a "game-changer" for the industry. "India's bold decision to lift restrictions on non-basmati white rice exports is a game-changer for the agricultural sector," said Rice Villa CEO Suraj Agarwal. He added that this strategic move will increase exporter income and benefit farmers, who can expect higher returns with the upcoming kharif crop.
The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has carried out targeted strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut, based on intelligence provided by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). In a post on X, the IDF stated, "Following precise IDF intelligence, the IAF is currently striking strategic terrorist targets belonging to Hezbollah in the Beirut area." The IDF elaborated that the strikes targeted weapons production facilities, advanced weapons storage sites, and key command centers of Hezbollah. Israel also warned residents in Dahieh neighborhoods to distance themselves from Hezbollah assets, emphasising that their conflict is with Hezbollah, not the Lebanese people.
9:05 AM
PM Modi expresses condolences over demise of renowned farmer Pappammal
8:55 AM
Israel targets Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut airstrike
8:39 AM
Israeli Air Force launches strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut
8:31 AM
Centre lifts ban on export of non-basmati white rice, traders hail move
8:29 AM
Mumbai Police summons BookMyShow CEO in Coldplay ticket black market case
First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 8:28 AM IST