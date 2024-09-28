Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi govt to launch facility for quick clearance of investors' application

Delhi govt to launch facility for quick clearance of investors' application

The portal will help realize objective of speedy processing of clearances and providing investor-friendly environment to business, Industry Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj added

Saurabh Bhardwaj, Saurabh, Bhardwaj

Delhi Industry minister Saurabh Bhardwaj | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government will next week launch a single window facility for faster clearances of investors' applications, boosting ease of doing business in the city.

The beta version of the single window system will be launched by Industry Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday, said a government statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The platform aims to streamline pre-operation approvals, reduce compliance, promote sector-specific reforms, shorten project timelines and enhance ease of starting and doing business in Delhi," Bharadwaj said.

The portal will help realize objective of speedy processing of clearances and providing investor-friendly environment to business, he added.

 

So far, 59 services across 12 stakeholder departments have been onboarded on the platform.

Specifically, 37 services from seven departments namely labour, MCD, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, weights and measures, DJB, power discoms and industries were onboarded on the single window system in the first phase of the plan, the minister said.

More From This Section

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

LIVE: Parties told us to announce Maharashtra polls keeping in mind festivals like Diwali, says CEC

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) youth-wing Yuva Sena sweeps Mumbai University senate polls

Mumbai Police

Mumbai on high alert amid terror threats, security tightened at sites

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Prez Murmu backs female advocates to combat atrocities against women

police

Ahead of festivals, police tighten security near religious sites in Mumbai

In the second phase, 22 services from five departments -- drug control, trade and taxes, excise, entertainment and luxury tax, DSIIDC and GSDL --were onboarded.

Also, 27 services have been made "live" on the SWS Portal, he said.

The single window facility will allow the investors and entrepreneurs to fill up, upload documents and submit the application form online with the possibility of fee payment being made online as well.

It will also have an online application status tracking system.

Notifications at critical stages of application processing, application and query submission, application approval or rejection at various levels- through SMS and emails is being integrated with the system, the statement said.

The user will also obtain the approval or registration certificate online via the portal only.

It will enable the investors to apply for multiple clearances and approvals from different departments on a single platform rather than applying individually.

All onboarded departments are bound to deliver the requested clearances or services within the stipulated timeline as prescribed in the Public Service Guarantee Act.

Further, the single window system has a unique feature of PAN-based verification for its users wherein the system has an inbuilt capability to identify the users with authentic and valid PAN identity, added the statement.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Gopal Rai, Gopal

Delhi govt launches anti-dust campaign, sets guidelines to combat pollution

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Delhi CM Atishi announces hiked minimum wage for unorganised sector workers

EV, Electric Car

Delhi to organise 'e-vehicle parade' in October to boost usage, sales

PremiumAtishi marlena, Atishi

Direct benefit transfer for women: Key task for Delhi's new CM Atishi

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Will move out of official residence during Navratri: Delhi ex-CM Kejriwal

Topics : Delhi government Saurabh Bharadwaj industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon