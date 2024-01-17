Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 4,000 cr in Kochi, lists work for ports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated three infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 4,000 crore in Kerala’s Kochi, saying ports have an important role in ensuring India’s prosperity.

The projects he inaugurated include New Dry Dock (NDD) at Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of CSL, and LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd at Puthuvypeen, Kochi.

The infrastructure projects are in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to transform India's ports, shipping, and waterways sector, and build capacity and self-sufficiency, said a government statement. Emphasising the role of every state in the making of ‘Viksit Bharat’, Modi said ports had contributed to India’s prosperity in earlier times and would do that again when India is becoming a centre of global trade.

Modi said his government is engaged in improving port cities like Kochi and recalled how the Sagarmala Project had increased investments for port infrastructure.

The country’s largest dry dock that Kochi received on Wednesday, projects for shipbuilding and repairing and LPG import terminal will give momentum to development in Kerala and Southern India. Modi noted that Kochi shipyard has the honour of building indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. New facilities will enhance the capabilities of the shipyard many times.

Reforms in the ports, shipping and waterways sector in the last 10 years have brought new investments and created employment. Reforms in rules led to a 140 per cent increase in the number of seafarers in the country. Passenger and cargo transport has got a major boost by using inland waterways, he said.

“Sabka Prayas yields better results,” said Modi, adding that Indian ports have achieved double-digit annual growth in the last 10 years. Ships had to wait for long at ports and unloading took time 10 years ago. The situation has changed and India has surpassed many developed nations in ship-turnaround time, Modi said.