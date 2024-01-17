Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Lufthansa launches Hyderabad-Frankfurt direct flights five days a week

With five weekly departures (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday), flight LH753 will depart from Hyderabad at 01:55 hours and arrive in Frankfurt at 07:05 hours

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) on Wednesday announced the launch of direct flights to Frankfurt, Germany in partnership with Lufthansa Airlines.
With five weekly departures (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday), flight LH753 will depart from Hyderabad at 01:55 hours and arrive in Frankfurt at 07:05 hours. The return flight LH752 will depart from Frankfurt at 10:55 hours and arrive in Hyderabad at 23:55 hours, a release from GHIAL said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd CEO Pradeep Panicker said, "This connectivity will benefit travellers visiting Frankfurt as a transit point or for leisure trips and would open up multiple destinations in Europe, USA, Canada, and South America via Frankfurt."

Lufthansa Group (South Asia) Senior Director George Ettiyil said, As we launch Hyderabad-Frankfurt service, our capacity to India has increased by 14 per cent (relative to 2019), making this country the fastest growing major market for Lufthansa.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

German airline Lufthansa orders 80 planes from Boeing, Airbus for $9 bn

GMR arranges Rs 4,000-cr loan to construct Vizag international airport

GMR receives Rs 3,215-crore term loan for Vizag International Airport

GMR Smart Electricity Distribution gets Rs 7,593-cr order for meter in UP

GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ signs lease with Safran Aircraft Engines for MRO

Rahul, Congress cannot understand soul of India: Ram temple trust member

86.8% children in 14-18 bracket in India enrolled in educational institutes

Ram temple: Sikhs in Ayodhya to hold Akhand Path ahead of Pran Pratishtha

Rs 800-cr heritage corridor project inaugurated around Jagannath temple

PM Modi dedicates Rs 4,000 crore worth of projects to nation in Kochi

Topics : Lufthansa Airline sector Hyderabad GMR group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon