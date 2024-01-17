Rahul, Congress cannot understand soul of India: Ram temple trust member

Ram Mandir opening: On the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya being labelled as a 'Narendra Modi function' by the Opposition, a member of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust member said that neither Rahul Gandhi nor the Congress party understands the soul of India.

Chaupal went on to express his scepticism about the Congress's commitment to the Ram temple cause, saying, “Congress appreciates itself that they opened the locks in February 1986... They could have built the temple then and could have taken all the credit.”

He further argued that historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi recognised the significance of deities like Lord Ram, Krishna, and Shankar in the Indian cultural ethos.





ALSO READ: Opposition should stop commenting on Ram temple consecration: Anurag Thakur "Gandhiji knew that Ram, Krishna, and Shankar were the soul of India... India cannot be imagined without these three," said Chaupal.

Further hitting out at the grand old party, Chaupal questioned their stance on Lord Ram, saying, "Congress says in court that Ram is fictional... How can they come [to the Ram Temple]? In this country, nothing against Ram has ever been able to stand... These people will also not be able to stand."

The trust member's remarks come at a time when the political discourse around the Ram temple and its consecration continues to be a focal point, with the Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaging in a war of words over the narrative surrounding the historic event.