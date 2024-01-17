Sensex (    %)
                        
Rahul, Congress cannot understand soul of India: Ram temple trust member

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust member's remarks come at a time when the political discourse around the Ram temple and its consecration continues to be a focal point

Rahul Gandhi

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

Ram Mandir opening: On the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya being labelled as a 'Narendra Modi function' by the Opposition, a member of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust member said that neither Rahul Gandhi nor the Congress party understands the soul of India.

Chaupal went on to express his scepticism about the Congress's commitment to the Ram temple cause, saying, “Congress appreciates itself that they opened the locks in February 1986... They could have built the temple then and could have taken all the credit.”
He further argued that historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi recognised the significance of deities like Lord Ram, Krishna, and Shankar in the Indian cultural ethos.

"Gandhiji knew that Ram, Krishna, and Shankar were the soul of India... India cannot be imagined without these three," said Chaupal.


Further hitting out at the grand old party, Chaupal questioned their stance on Lord Ram, saying, "Congress says in court that Ram is fictional... How can they come [to the Ram Temple]? In this country, nothing against Ram has ever been able to stand... These people will also not be able to stand."

The trust member's remarks come at a time when the political discourse around the Ram temple and its consecration continues to be a focal point, with the Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaging in a war of words over the narrative surrounding the historic event.

Several Opposition parties have also turned down the invite for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony scheduled for January 22 and have decided to visit the temple on a later date.


Rahul Gandhi Congress Ram temple Ayodhya

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

