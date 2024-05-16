Monsoon to hit Kerala coast on June 1, says private forecaster Skymet

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said the southwest monsoon is likely to hit the Kerala coast on May 31, which is a day earlier than its usual onset date of June 1. The forecast is with a model error of plus and minus four days. On Thursday, private weather forecasting agency Skymet also said the monsoon is expected to hit the Kerala coast on June 1.

The onset of monsoon over Kerala marks the start of its four-month journey across the mainland, which culminates with the rains withdrawing from the far west corner of Rajasthan.



The onset date, however, is not any indication of how the rains will progress during its journey through India. In the past, after entering the country on time, the monsoon has gone for extended breaks that lead to deficit rains. This year, both IMD and Skymet have predicted a bumper monsoon season with India’s cumulative rainfall expected to be ‘above normal’.



A good bountiful rain should help boost farm production and fill up the reservoirs, thereby aiding healthy growth for the Indian economy.