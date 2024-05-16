Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Monsoon to hit Kerala coast on June 1, says private forecaster Skymet

The onset of monsoon over Kerala marks the start of its four-month journey across the mainland, which culminates with the rains withdrawing from the far west corner of Rajasthan

Monsoon, Rainfall, Rain

Photo: Shutterstock

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said the southwest monsoon is likely to hit the Kerala coast on May 31, which is a day earlier than its usual onset date of June 1. The forecast is with a model error of plus and minus four days.  On Thursday, private weather forecasting agency Skymet also said the monsoon is expected to hit the Kerala coast on June 1. 

The onset of monsoon over Kerala marks the start of its four-month journey across the mainland, which culminates with the rains withdrawing from the far west corner of Rajasthan. 
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The onset date, however, is not any indication of how the rains will progress during its journey through India.  In the past, after entering the country on time, the monsoon has gone for extended breaks that lead to deficit rains. This year, both IMD and Skymet have predicted a bumper monsoon season with India’s cumulative rainfall expected to be ‘above normal’. 

A good bountiful rain should help boost farm production and fill up the reservoirs, thereby aiding healthy growth for the Indian economy.

The rains also determine the economic well-being of the largely agrarian sector. 

Chart

Topics : Indian monsoon monsoon rainfall Monsoon forecast IMD Rainfall Kerala rains Kerala

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon