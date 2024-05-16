Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Fire breaks out in BJP central Delhi office, no casualties reported

A short circuit in the electricity meter box triggered the minor fire incident, BJP said in a statement

BJP office Fire, Delhi

Image: x @PTI_News

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A fire broke out in the Delhi BJP office located in central Delhi on Thursday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.
No casualties were reported during the incident, they said.
According to the officials, they received a call around 4.25 pm reporting a fire incident in the BJP head office in Pandit Pant Marg.
"Three fire tenders were pressed into service," the DFS official said, adding that the fire was brought under control within a few minutes.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A short circuit in the electricity meter box triggered the minor fire incident, BJP said in a statement.
"We have informed the matter to the police for further investigation," DFS official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : fire safety Fire accident BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon