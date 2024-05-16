Vineet Nayyar's legacy of innovation will shape industry for years

The Gurnani family extends its deepest condolences and mourns the passing of our beloved elder brother, Vineet Nayyar. His departure leaves an irreplaceable void in our lives, a chasm of loss that words cannot fill.

Vineet's indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to making a positive impact have left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him. As a trailblazer in the Indian IT Industry, Vineet's legacy of innovation and dedication will continue to shape the industry's trajectory for years to come, inspiring countless others to strive for excellence and integrity.



Throughout our 30 years of shared experiences, Vineet treated us as cherished family members, fostering an environment of warmth, trust, and mutual respect. His role as a mentor was profound, guiding and shaping both our personal and professional journeys with his visionary leadership and boundless generosity. From our humble beginnings to the heights of success achieved together at HCL and Mahindra British Telecom (Tech Mahindra), Vineet exemplified the power of collaboration, perseverance, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.



Moreover, it was a profound pleasure for me to collaborate with Vineet following the acquisition of a majority stake in Satyam, where his leadership played a pivotal role in turning the company around.



Vineet's strategic vision and unwavering dedication were instrumental in navigating the challenges and transforming Satyam into a beacon of success and integrity within the industry, setting a new standard for corporate governance and ethical leadership.



Beyond his professional achievements, Vineet's compassionate nature and infectious laughter illuminated even the darkest of days, filling our lives with joy, laughter, and camaraderie. His legacy of compassion and resilience will forever echo in the hearts of those he touched, serving as a beacon of inspiration for generations to come, reminding us to embrace life with kindness, courage, and grace.



As we bid farewell to Vineet, we carry with us the memories of his kindness, wisdom, and unwavering friendship, treasures that time cannot diminish. Though he may no longer walk among us, his spirit will endure in the countless lives he has touched, a guiding light in moments of darkness, a source of strength in times of adversity.



Rest in peace, dear Vineet. You will be deeply missed, but your love and legacy will live on in our hearts forever. Our thoughts and prayers are with all who were touched by his remarkable presence, finding solace in the memories of his extraordinary life and the profound impact he made on the world around him.





The writer is former MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra