Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 12:37 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi Elections 2025: President Murmu, Rahul, CM Atishi among early voters

Delhi Elections 2025: President Murmu, Rahul, CM Atishi among early voters

politicians cast votes on polling day: Around 1.56 crore people will cast their votes in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 taking place today. The polling will decide the fate of 699 candidates

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Election, Vote, Voting

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi casts her vote at a polling booth during the state Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 List of politicians cast votes on polling day: Delhi voters are heading to polling booths to cast their votes in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 as polling began today, February 5, 2025. Among all the people, party leaders are also rushing to polling stations. 
 
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, President Droupadi Murmu, Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cast their votes early this morning.  Delhi election 2025 voting Live Updates
 
In addition to these leaders, several other prominent figures, such as Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, and Delhi Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz, also voted early today.
 
 
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, who is a candidate from Greater Kailash, Congress' New Delhi candidate Sandeep Dikshit and Kalkaji candidate Alka Lamba, and BJP candidate from Karawal Nagar seat, Kapil Mishra, also exercised their voting rights.
 
Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, who is contesting from Jangpura constituency also interacted with the media and appealed to the voters to vote. 

Also Read

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Election, Vote, Voting

Not just an election but 'Dharam Yuddh': Atishi seeks vote in Delhi polls

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Delhi Assembly elections: 8.10 per cent voter turnout till 9 am in polls

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

2 Delhi CM office staff held with ₹5 lakh cash ahead of Assembly polls

Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Narendra Modi

Delhi votes today: AAP eyes third term as BJP, Congress hope for comeback

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Delhi HC issues notice to CM Atishi on BJP leader's plea in defamation case

 
He said, “I have cast my vote for better Delhi and for better life of people. I appeal to voters to vote for better education, better health, and other facilities.”

Pics of leaders after casting vote

President Droupadi Murmu shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote at a polling booth during the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi on Wednesday.  Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling booth during the Delhi Assembly elections, at a booth in Kalkaji. She is contesting from Kalkaji seat.  Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is seen standing in a queue at a polling booth during the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi on Wednesday.  BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj interacts with voters at a polling booth during the Delhi Assembly elections in New Delhi on Wednesday. She has been one of the star campaigners for the BJP in Delhi polls.  Image Source: PTI 

Delhi Assembly Election 2025

This year around 1.56 crore people will cast their votes in the national capital. Polling is taking place at 13,766 stations across Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies and a total of 699 candidates are fighting for 70 seats. 
 
AAP is looking for a third consecutive term, while BJP and Congress are hoping to return to power in the national capital. The results will be out on February 8, 2025.
   

More From This Section

PM Modi, Maha Kumbh

Latest LIVE: PM Narendra Modi takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj

PM Modi, Maha Kumbh

Maha Kumbh 2025: PM Modi takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

NAPA urges Punjab govt to set up fund for rehabilitation of deported youths

bomb threat

Four private schools in Noida receive bomb threats, students evacuated

ChatGPT

Finance ministry asks employees to avoid AI tools like ChatGPT, DeepSeek

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Aam Aadmi Party Delhi Assembly Elections Indian President

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon