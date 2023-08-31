Morning aarti performed at Amarnath Shrine, 62-day-long yatra culminates

As the 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra reached its climax, a Morning Aarti was performed at Shri Amarnath Cave Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1 culminates today on August 31.

The visuals showed sadhus and pilgrims performing the morning aarti and offering prayers at the Shri Amarnath Cave Shrine.

Earlier, on Tuesday, 'Chhari Mubarak' popularly known as the holy mace of Lord Shiva had left for Sheshnaag in the morning hours from Chandanwari in Pahalgam to mark the culmination of the Amarnath Yatra.

The Chhari Mubarak had spent the night at Chandanwar Pahalgam before heading to Sheshnaag.

The rituals for the holy 'Chhari Mubarak' mark the culmination of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

The annual pilgrimage to the historic Budha Amarnath temple in the Mandi area of ​​Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir also culminated on the day of Raksha Bandhan.

This pilgrimage has been the best example of secularism and is like an annual festival in which local Muslims also participate actively. At Sports Stadium Poonch where the base camp was established, dozens of Muslim youths volunteered to serve the pilgrims every day.

This year, pilgrims from all over the country on Budha Amarnath Yatra visited many beautiful places in Poonch and enjoyed there. A large number of pilgrims went to visit Batilkot Lor and Gurdwara Nangali Sahib. They also enjoyed the hilly areas of Poonch by going to Than Peer, a beautiful tourist spot.

The temple of Babadha Amarnath, also known as 'Chatani Baba Amarnath Temple', is situated at an altitude of 4600 meters above sea level in Poonch. This place of worship is dedicated to Lord Shiva. According to Hindu belief, the pilgrimage of those who visit Amarnath Gupha is complete only when they visit the Budha Amarnath Mandi.