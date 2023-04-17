Amarnath Yatra 2023 registration begins today; Check complete details



The Yatra would begin simultaneously from both the Pahalgam track in the district of Anantnag and the Baltal track in the district of Ganderbal. The registration process will begin offline as well as online. In the south Kashmir Himalayas, at a height of 3,880 meters, is the Amarnath temple. On April 17, the Shri Amarnathji Yatra registration process in Jammu and Kashmir will begin. The Union Territory's government announced on Friday that the 62-day yatra would begin on July 1 and conclude on August 31, 2023.









Amarnath Yatra 2023: Registration process • Go to the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB)'s official website at www.jksasb.nic.in. On the official website, www.jksasb.nic.in, interested individuals can sign up for the Amarnath Yatra 2023. Amarnathji Yatra 2023 registration is open to anyone aged 13 to 70. Any pregnant woman who is at least six weeks along in her pregnancy cannot participate in the yatra.

• Click "Register" under the Online Services tab.

Also Read Security arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra underway: CRPF official J-K LG Sinha chairs Amarnath shrine board meeting, reviews projects TS EAMCET 2023 exam dates have been announced, registration opens on Mar 3 50% of construction work of Ram temple complete; shrine to open in Jan 2024 Amarnath Yatra 2023 to commence from July 1, registration starts next week The Ashok Hotel divestment: 1956-built hotel to undergo a structural audit Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress post exit from BJP 8 injured after building collapses due to LPG cylinder blast in Delhi 19-year-old Nandini Gupta from Kota, Rajasthan crowned Miss India 2023 State refiners post 8.4% rise in gasoil to 3.45 mn tonnes in April 1st half

• You will be taken to a new page.

• After entering all of the required information, click "Submit."

• Verify that the OTP was received

• The applicant's application will be processed, and an SMS will be sent to them

• Pay the application fees









Amarnath Yatra 2023: Payment details The Amarnath Yatra's advance registration will cost 120 rupees through designated Bank branches. The cost per yatri for online registration will be 220. The enrollment charges for NRI explorers through PNB will be ₹1520 per yatri. • Download the Yatra Permit.







Amarnath Yatra 2023: Points to remember • Physical fitness is one way to prepare for the Yatra. At least a month before the Yatra, you should start a morning/evening walk of about 4-5 kilometres per day. Throughout the country, designated bank branches of PNB, SBI, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, and Yes Bank can be used to pre-register for the yatra. The SASB mobile application, which can be downloaded from the Google Play store, is another option for online registration.

• Hydrate to battle dehydration and headaches around 5 litres of liquid each day. • Start pranayam yoga and deep breathing exercises to increase your body's ability to use oxygen more effectively.

• If you begin to experience symptoms of altitude illness, you should immediately descend to a lower elevation. • Eat a lot of carbohydrates to avoid low blood sugar and reduce fatigue.

• Avoid having alcohol, caffeinated drink, or smoking. • Contact the closest medical facility, which is located every 2 km, as soon as you notice any symptoms of High Altitude Sickness or any other discomfort.





Amarnath Yatra 2023: Overview Devotion, religious tolerance, and brotherhood are signs of the Jammu and Kashmir Hindu pilgrimage to the Amarnath Gupha. An older "Linga" of Lord Shiva can be found inside the Amarnath Gupha. Darshan is offered here to pilgrims who travel from all over India. Hindus accept that this was the home of Lord Shiva, found 168 km from the district headquarters in the Anantnag area. • During the Yatra, keep your original photo ID and medical certificate with you.



A 43-km hill trek begins from Chandiwadi and Noonan base camps in Pahalgam. To complete the trek, some choose to travel in palanquins or on horses. The shortest route, 16 kilometres from Bal Tal, is more difficult. Preceding 1990, the journey was extremely restrictive and accessible to just sadhus and holy people to visit. The pilgrimage was held for 20 days in 1995. Its duration was extended to two months from 2004 to 2009. Between July and August, the pilgrimage now lasts between 40 and 45 days. Gupha is in the Ladar Valley, which is surrounded by snow-capped mountains, and glaciers for the majority of the year and is 141 kilometres at an altitude of 12,756 feet above sea level from Srinagar, the capital.

Amarnath Yatra 2023: Official's statements



The Lt Governor also guided the officials to guarantee elevated degrees of tidiness and to take fundamental interventions for sanitation and waste management. SASB will also empower live telecasts of the morning and evening Aarti (Prayers) for devotees across the globe. Shri Amarnathji Yatra's Application has been made accessible on the Google Play store to get continuous information about the Yatra, and climate and for profiting from several services online," the government said in a statement. "PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah place a high priority on hassle-free pilgrimage." All visitors, including service providers, will have access to world-class healthcare and other essential amenities from the administration. Telecom services will be made functional preceding the initiation of the Journey. LG Sinha stated, "All the stakeholder departments are working together to ensure facilities for lodging, power, water, security, and other arrangements for the smooth operation of the Yatra."