India has inspired world: Jaishankar on Chandrayaan-3 mission success

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday recalled his experience at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg during the landing of Chandrayaan 3, saying that India has inspired the world.

Speaking at an event at Delhi University, Jaishankar also shared the success of India during the pandemic and said that India helped several countries by providing them with vaccines.

"At the BRICS summit, we were physically present there (South Africa), mentally we were in Bengaluru. We took a break in between the summit to see the live landing. That evening there was only one topic of conversation at the summit is Chandrayaan 3 landing," he said.

"The greatest satisfaction for me that I felt the message was 'India has done it, the leaders of Asia, Latin America and African nations feel motivated.' I felt that the message:' What you have done has inspired the world'. Everything we are doing is relevant to the world," he added.

The event was organised at Delhi University on the theme "G20 Presidency and its Global Impact" and was presided over by University Vice Chancellor, Professor Yogesh Singh.

Speaking on India hosting G20 this year, S Jaishankar said India's presidency is different.

He said, "We have not done the G20 as an official program but as a national celebration."

India holds the Presidency of the G20 from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023.

The theme of India's G20 Presidency - "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth · One Family · One Future" - is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad.

The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

The Group of Twenty (G20) is the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom and United States) and the European Union. The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the south pole of the moon on August 23, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago.

The country became the fourth- after the US, China, and Russia - to have successfully landed on the moon's surface.

The stated objectives of Chandrayaan 3, India's third lunar mission, were a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, the rover moving on the moon's surface, and in-situ scientific experiments.