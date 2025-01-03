Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Mosque trustee, 8 others held for evicting shopkeepers in Rajkot under Waqf

Mosque trustee, 8 others held for evicting shopkeepers in Rajkot under Waqf

State Waqf Board member Asif Salot said it had indeed passed the order, but due procedure was not followed by the trust while taking possession of the shops for violating various norms

mosque

The shops, rented out by the trust to Hindu traders, are situated on the ground floor of Nawab Mosque in Danapith area. |File Image

Press Trust of India Rajkot (Guj)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A trustee of a mosque in Gujarat's Rajkot city and eight others have been arrested for allegedly evicting three shopkeepers by citing a Waqf Board order, the police said on Friday.

The shops, rented out by the trust to Hindu traders, are situated on the ground floor of Nawab Mosque in Danapith area.

On December 31, a mob led by mosque trustee Farooq Musani allegedly broke the locks and took possession of the shops by throwing out all the merchandise onto the road, a police official said.

When one of the shopkeepers, Virendra Kotecha, confronted Musani and others, they cited a Gujarat State Waqf Board order asking the mosque trust to take possession of the shops.

 

Kotecha told reporters that his family had been running the shop since 1962, and no prior notice was served to him by the trust.

Also Read

Rajkot fire

Rajkot game zone fire: Police file over 100,000 page chargesheet against 15

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul on Guj visit; to address party workers, meet Rajkot fire victims' kin

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda to UCO Bank: Loan growth of banks picks up pace in Q3

transgender

Seeking alms to managing traffic: Journey of 39 transgenders in Telangana

trade, containers, trade deal

Govt makes stakeholder consultation mandatory while formulating FTP

Musani, on the other hand, told reporters before his arrest that the shopkeepers were evicted as per the Waqf Board's order, copies of which were given to them.

State Waqf Board member Asif Salot said it had indeed passed the order, but due procedure was not followed by the trust while taking possession of the shops for violating various norms.

Based on Kotecha's complaint, Rajkot Police registered a First Information Report on January 1 against Musani and others for alleged unlawful assembly, criminal trespass and criminal intimidation, said a police release. Musani and eight others who were allegedly involved in vandalizing the shops were arrested on Thursday, and the police handed over the possession of the shops back to the traders, said the release. "All the shops have reopened and the accused arrested. We will not allow people to be harassed due to any illegal activity," said Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi in a post on X.

More From This Section

Pollution, India Pollution

CAQM reinstates GRAP 3 curb in Delhi-NCR as air pollution levels rise

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi lays foundation for DU campuses, slams AAP over Delhi education

Container, Trade, Seaport. harbor

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority's container traffic rises 12% in 2024

Supreme Court, SC

CBI doesn't need state's consent for FIR against Central govt officials: SC

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Chouhan pledges support for farmers, Dallewal calls for kisan mahapanchayat

Topics : Rajkot mosques Gujarat Arrested

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon