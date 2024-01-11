Most cities on path to achieve national clean air target; Varanasi leads

As the nation commemorates the fifth anniversary of its flagship initiative, the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched on January 10, 2019, with the objective of improving air quality in some of the most polluted cities, latest data reveals that among 49 cities with consistent particulate matter data over five years, 27 cities experienced an improvement in Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 levels.

Particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or smaller are crucial in assessing air pollution due to their widespread presence and their ability to evade the body’s natural defences. These tiny particles can deeply penetrate the lungs, leading