Most cities on path to achieve national clean air target; Varanasi leads

The government allocated Rs 9,631 crore to reduce the levels of particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or smaller by 40 per cent in 131 cities by 2026 from the 2017 levels

A view of deserted Rana Mahal Ghat of River Ganga in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Varanasi
Premium

Varanasi city

Nitin Kumar Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the nation commemorates the fifth anniversary of its flagship initiative, the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched on January 10, 2019, with the objective of improving air quality in some of the most polluted cities, latest data reveals that among 49 cities with consistent particulate matter data over five years, 27 cities experienced an improvement in Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 levels.

Particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or smaller are crucial in assessing air pollution due to their widespread presence and their ability to evade the body’s natural defences. These tiny particles can deeply penetrate the lungs, leading

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

