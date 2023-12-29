Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Most passengers back, consular help will be given to those in France: MEA

Bagchi noted that the chartered flight was heading from UAE to Nicaragua. He said that the cases are being dealt with by French authorities as per their local laws

Ministry of External Affairs

The flight that was grounded in France over suspected human trafficking, landed in Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday.

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 6:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Most of the Indians who were travelling in the flight that was grounded in France have landed in India and those who remain in France will be given consular assistance if they require assistance from New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Friday.
While addressing a media briefing, Bagchi noted that the chartered flight was heading from UAE to Nicaragua. He said that the cases are being dealt with by French authorities as per their local laws.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On being asked about the passengers who were travelling in the flight heading from France to Nicaragua, he said, "As you are aware, it (flight) was grounded during a technical halt near Paris and most of them subsequently, after intervention from our embassy, consulate assistance landed back in India, in Mumbai. A few Indians, I don't have the exact numbers, could be 25, I think, as you said, but could be slightly different, stayed back there and I would have to refer you to the French authorities, to be honest, because this is being processed or the cases are being dealt by French authorities as per their local laws and I think for reasons of privacy as well as our lack of knowledge of French procedures, I would rather leave it at that."
"Most of the passengers are now back in India and as regards to the specific Indians who are there, if they require any assistance from us, actually we would extend consular assistance" he added.
The A-340 aircraft, with 303 Indian passengers, that was grounded in France over suspected human trafficking, landed in Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday. The aircraft was headed to Nicaragua but was grounded "on a technical halt" last week by authorities at the Vatry airport in France.
Earlier on Monday, the Indian Embassy in France thanked the French government and the Vatry Airport authorities for their hospitality and quick resolution of the situation that allowed Indian passengers to return home. The embassy also hailed the cooperation of French authorities for working closely with the embassy team and ensuring the safe return of citizens.
Taking to X, Indian Embassy in France said, "Thank French Gov and Vatry Airport for quick resolution of the situation enabling Indian passengers to return home & hospitality. Also for working closely with embassy team, present throughout at the site to ensure welfare and smooth & safe return. Thank agencies in India, too."
The Indian Embassy in France also thanked French authorities for working through the long holiday weekend.
"Continue to work with French Gov for the welfare of the Indians currently at the Varty airport, 150 km East of Paris, & for early resolution of the situation. Embassy consular staff stationed there. Thank French authorities for working on this through the long holiday weekend," the Indian Embassy in France said in the post.

Also Read

Grounded plane with 303 passengers, mostly Indians, allowed to leave France

France to decide on extending stay of 303 passengers of grounded flight

Gujarat police begin questioning of passengers sent back from France

Plane grounded in France over human trafficking lands in Mumbai

Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years for drug trafficking, says report

PM Modi to inaugurate Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham

ULFA signs peace accord with Centre, Assam govt to join mainstream

Delhi LG approves compensation scheme for victims of mob violence, lynching

Next steps after examining ruling: MEA on Navy veterans row in Qatar

Tribals, Dalits will be eligible for pension on reaching 50 years: CM Soren

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : France Human traffcking Ministry of External Affairs MEA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon