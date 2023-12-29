Tribals, Dalits will be eligible for pension on reaching 50 years: CM Soren

Soren made the announcement while addressing a function on Ranchi's Morabadi ground organised to mark the completion of four years of the JMM-led government in the state.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday announced that tribals and Dalits in the state will be eligible for pension benefits on reaching the age of 50 years.

"The government has decided to provide pension benefits to tribals and Dalits on reaching the age of 50 years. The death rate among them is high and they do not get jobs after 60 years," he reasoned.

Soren claimed that only 1.6 million people had received pension benefits in the 20 years after the formation of Jharkhand in 2000 but his government has provided pension to 36 lakh people, mostly those aged above 60 years.

"In four years of our government, we have given pension benefits to 3.6 million people above 60 years of age, widows above 18 years of age and also physically challenged persons..." he said.

Soren asserted that his government was relentlessly working for the welfare of the people and a large number of schemes were being implemented for the first time, including his government's outreach programme 'Aapki Yojna, Aapki Sarkar, Aaapke Dwar' delivering benefits of the government schemes to villagers at their doorsteps.