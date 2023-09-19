Move to new Parliament building beginning of new future, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged Members of Parliament to reaffirm the commitment to make India a developed nation by 2047 and described the move to the new Parliament building as a new beginning towards a new future.

He was addressing a gathering of MPs at the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building during a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India.

"In the new Parliament building, we are going to make new beginnings for a new future," Modi said.

"Since 1952, 41 heads of states from across the world have addressed our MPs in the Central Hall and more than 4,000 laws have been passed by Parliament in the last seven decades," the prime minister said.

Also Read New Parliament building explained: Costs, construction, design & more Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury Proud of moment when women get equal share in India's future: Maneka Gandhi Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar and why his murder has led to a diplomatic row New Parliament building will become symbol of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': Goyal Women's reservation: What major political leaders have said on the Bill Govt likely to introduce Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha today