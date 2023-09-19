Women's reservation: What major political leaders have said on the Bill

The Union Cabinet approved the Constitution Amendment Bill on Monday to provide reservations for women in the Parliament and state assemblies.

This move could mean that women would get a 33 per cent reservation in seats in the Parliament and state legislative assemblies.

The issue of political reservation for women can be traced back to the Indian national movement. In 1931, leaders Begum Shah Nawaz and Sarojini Naidu wrote a letter to the British Prime Minister stating: "To seek any form of preferential treatment would be to violate the integrity of the universal demand of Indian women for absolute equality of political status."

In 1947, freedom fighter Renuka Ray said, "We always held that when the men who have fought and struggled for their country's freedom came to power, the rights and liberties of women too would be guaranteed..."





Also Read: The long journey of the Women's Reservation Bill in India explained In 1971, the National Action Committee on the Status of Women in India discussed the receding political representation of women in India.

On May 16, 1997, MP Sharad Yadav said in the Lok Sabha, “Kaun mahila hai, kaun nahin hai, keval bal kati mahila bhar nahin rahne denge (Who is a woman, who is not, only short-haired women won’t be allowed).”

He said that women with short hair would dominate the legislature if the Bill were passed.

Commenting on the Women reservation bill , Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said, "It is ours, apna hai."

Decision is welcomed, says Jairam Ramesh

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said he awaits more details on the Bill. He tweeted: "We welcome the reported decision of the Union Cabinet and await the details of the Bill. This could have very well been discussed in the all-party meeting before the Special Session, and consensus could have been built instead of operating behind a veil of secrecy."





Also Read: Women's Reservation Bill: Where else have seats been reserved for women? Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram hoped that the Bill be passed during the special session of the Parliament. He said: "If the government introduces the Women's Reservation Bill tomorrow, it will be a victory for the Congress and its allies in the UPA government. Remember, it was during the UPA government that the Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha in 2010. In its 10th year, the BJP is resurrecting the Bill that it had buried in the hope that the clamour for the Bill will die... Let's hope that the Bill will be introduced and passed in the ongoing session."

Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal wrote on X (formerly twitter): "Wonder why Modi ji, if introduced, waited for almost 10 years when almost all political parties are in support? 2024 is perhaps the reason. But if the government does not provide quota for OBC women, BJP may also lose UP in 2024! Think about it!"

BJP should pass it immediately, says K C Venugopal

Rajya Sabha member and Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said, "For India to truly prosper, it can't leave 50 per cent of the population out of decision-making processes. Sonia Gandhi ji and Manmohan Singh recognised this and brought the Women's Reservation Bill in 2010 and passed it in Rajya Sabha. If the BJP is serious, it will pass it in Lok Sabha immediately."





Also Read: Why Modi waited for almost 10 yrs: Sibal amid Women's Reservation bill Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, who sat on a six-hour hunger strike in New Delhi in March this year for early passage of the Bill, hailed the decision but said she is cautious as to what would be the format of the Bill. She said, "I am elated, I am very happy and I am on cloud nine dancing away but also worried a little bit."

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti called the decision a "great step". Taking to X (formerly twitter), she said: "Having navigated the rough terrain of a predominantly male political landscape myself, I am happy to see that finally the Women Reservation bill will become a reality. Despite constituting half of the population, we are grossly underrepresented. It's a great step."