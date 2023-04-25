close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

MP CM brings rights to priests to sell temple land, Cong calls it poll move

The political mercury in Madhya Pradesh has shot up after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made an announcement of giving temple priests the right to sell temple land in the state

ANI Politics
Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, CM of Madhya Pradesh. Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 11:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The political mercury in Madhya Pradesh has shot up after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made an announcement of giving temple priests the right to sell temple land in the state.

CM Chouhan made the announcement while addressing a program on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti in the state capital on Saturday.

The CM said, "The state government will have no control over the activities of the temples. Now, collectors will be unable to auction off the land attached to our temples. The priests associated with the temples will now be able to auction these lands."

The CM also announced the formation of the Brahmin Welfare Board on the occasion.

However, the Congress hit back, calling the move an election announcement.

Former MP minister and Congress MLA, PC Sharma, on Monday said, "This is an election announcement. Why did CM Chouhan not remember the Brahmins for 18 years? When we were in power for 15 months in the state, we unveiled the statue of Bhagwan Parshuram in Bhopal. Even during Digvijaya Singh's tenure, we took many decisions regarding Brahmins. But the announcements made by CM Chouhan last year on Parshuram Jayanti have not been fulfilled till date."

Also Read

Prez Droupadi Murmu, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan visit tribal museum in Bhopal

In poll year, MP CM announces scheme to give Rs 1,000 a month to poor women

CM Chouhan, Kamal Nath engage in 'question war' on poll promises

Madhya Pradesh will progress rapidly with arrival of 5G services: CM

MP govt to offer posts of Dy SP to Olympics, Asian Games medallists: CM

NIA conducts fresh raids against PFI at 16 places across four states

India records 6,660 new Covid-19 infections, active cases dip to 63,380

Trade between India-Panama heading towards $50 billion: S Jaishankar

Live: India logs 6,660 new Covid-19 cases, 9,213 recoveries in last 24 hrs

Can India realise its demographic dividend & outperform an ageing China?

State Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel said, "There is a feeling in the country now that all religions are the same. The state government does not interfere in matters concerning Waqf Board properties. We are changing the mistakes made by the Congress government for 50 years."

The chairman of the Congress's Media department, KK Mishra, said, "The chief minister should first tell us why the announcement made earlier on Parshuram Jayanti has not been fulfilled as date. This announcement has also been made with an eye on the elections."

Hitting back, BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari said, "Our country is known for its religion and culture. This decision will script a new history. The Congress shouldn't view this announcement from a narrow political prism.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Congress

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 11:42 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

What's in a logo? A lot, as Sebi and Nokia give a digital twist to theirs

Logo
5 min read

Pakistan-born journalist and columnist Tarek Fatah died due to cancer

Tarek Fatah
2 min read

Handset production down 20% YoY, companies sitting on 10 weeks of inventory

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Trade between India-Panama heading towards $50 billion: S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, EAM S Jaishankar
4 min read

EU evacuates 1,200 European citizens from Sudan, says foreign affairs chief

Sudan clashes, Sudan
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

I-T dept cracks down on Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Prudential amid wider probe

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
2 min read

India launches 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its nationals from Sudan

Sudan clashes, Sudan
1 min read

Can India realise its demographic dividend & outperform an ageing China?

India, India population
5 min read

Sachin at 50: The burden of being a prodigy

Sachin Tendulkar
7 min read
Premium

Summer is here: The heat is on as states face climate calamities

summer
6 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon