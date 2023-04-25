MP CM brings rights to priests to sell temple land, Cong calls it poll move

The political mercury in Madhya Pradesh has shot up after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made an announcement of giving temple priests the right to sell temple land in the state.

CM Chouhan made the announcement while addressing a program on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti in the state capital on Saturday.

The CM said, "The state government will have no control over the activities of the temples. Now, collectors will be unable to auction off the land attached to our temples. The priests associated with the temples will now be able to auction these lands."

The CM also announced the formation of the Brahmin Welfare Board on the occasion.

However, the Congress hit back, calling the move an election announcement.

Former MP minister and Congress MLA, PC Sharma, on Monday said, "This is an election announcement. Why did CM Chouhan not remember the Brahmins for 18 years? When we were in power for 15 months in the state, we unveiled the statue of Bhagwan Parshuram in Bhopal. Even during Digvijaya Singh's tenure, we took many decisions regarding Brahmins. But the announcements made by CM Chouhan last year on Parshuram Jayanti have not been fulfilled till date."

State Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel said, "There is a feeling in the country now that all religions are the same. The state government does not interfere in matters concerning Waqf Board properties. We are changing the mistakes made by the Congress government for 50 years."

The chairman of the Congress's Media department, KK Mishra, said, "The chief minister should first tell us why the announcement made earlier on Parshuram Jayanti has not been fulfilled as date. This announcement has also been made with an eye on the elections."

Hitting back, BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari said, "Our country is known for its religion and culture. This decision will script a new history. The Congress shouldn't view this announcement from a narrow political prism.