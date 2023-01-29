JUST IN
Business Standard

In poll year, MP CM announces scheme to give Rs 1,000 a month to poor women

Chouhan said poor women from all sections can benefit from this scheme even if they have been receiving benefits of other welfare programmes

Topics
Madhya Pradesh | Shivraj Singh Chouhan | welfare schemes

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said his government will launch a new scheme to provide Rs 1,000 per month to women from financially poor background in the state, where the Assembly polls are due this year-end.

A sum of Rs 60,000 crore will be spent on this scheme in five years, Chouhan said addressing a programme on the banks of the Narmada river in Narmadapuram city on Saturday evening.

We will start the Ladli Bahina Scheme for poor women from lower and middle classes of all sections on the lines of the Ladli Lakshmi Scheme. An amount of Rs 1,000 per month which means Rs 12,000 per year will be given to our sisters, he said.

Chouhan said poor women from all sections can benefit from this scheme even if they have been receiving benefits of other welfare programmes.

"I have to empower my sisters financially. If they are strong then the family will be strong. If the family is strong then the society will be strong. If the society is strong then the state will be strong, he said.

The CM also announced plans to construct a Narmada corridor and Narmada Lok on the lines of the Mahakal Lok at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple.

Chouhan and his wife Sadhana Singh offered prayers on the Narmada river banks on the occasion of the Narmada Jayanti on Saturday.

The state Assembly polls are due in November this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 12:59 IST

