MSP conflict with govt pushes Punjab farmers into stubble burning

On September 28, as people gathered around Hall Gate in Amritsar to commemorate Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary, a sight left the people entering the walled city shocked.

A group of farmers, riding on tractors and trucks, scattered basmati rice on city roads and demanded that the government ensure a fair price. Starting outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner, the farmer’s cavalcade later moved through various roads in the city and scattered the produce on the road.

Anguished over the low prices being offered to them for basmati, a farmer said: “We sold this for Rs 3,500-4,000 last time.