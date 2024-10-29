Business Standard
Home / India News / Mumbai police impose month-long ban on drones, paragliders

Mumbai police impose month-long ban on drones, paragliders

As per the order, terrorists and anti-social elements might use drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft and paragliders in their attacks to target VVIPs, endanger people's lives and destroy

portable-counter-drones

The city will witness campaigns and rallies of prominent leaders for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections and the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. | File Photo

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Mumbai police have banned flying drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders and hot air balloons for a month, an official said on Tuesday.

Police on Monday issued a prohibitory order under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and it will be in force from October 31 till November 29, an official said.

As per the order, terrorists and anti-social elements might use drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft and paragliders in their attacks to target VVIPs, endanger people's lives and destroy public property in the Mumbai Police commissionerate area.

Certain restrictions are necessary to prevent probable sabotages through the flying objects, the order stated.

 

Considering this, flying activities of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft and paragliders will not be allowed in the jurisdiction of Mumbai Police except for the aerial surveillance of police or by specific permission of DCP (operations), it added.

Violators shall be punished under section 223 (disobedience of an order issued by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the order said.

The city will witness campaigns and rallies of prominent leaders for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections and the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Salman Khan, Zeeshan Siddiqui

20-yr-old Noida man arrested for threatening Salman Khan, Zeeshan Siddique

Baba Siddique

Baba Siddiqui murder: Mumbai Police recovers weapon from accused's house

Salman Khan

Salman Khan threat message: Cops arrest vegetable seller from Jamshedpur

Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique murder case: Mumbai Police makes 10th arrest, says official

Baba Siddique

5 arrested accused initially sought Rs 50 lakh for Siddique murder: Police

Topics : Mumbai police Drones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon