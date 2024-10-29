Business Standard
Sardar Patel deprived of Bharat Ratna, efforts made to erase legacy: Shah

Sardar Patel deprived of Bharat Ratna, efforts made to erase legacy: Shah

He further said that it is unfortunate that for years attempts were made to forget Sardar Patel

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Unity Run is not just a resolution for the unity of India but it has also become a resolution for a 'Viksit Bharat'. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that efforts were made to erase and undermine Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy and he was deprived of Bharat Ratna for a long time.

Flagging off a 'Run for Unity', ahead of the birth anniversary of Patel, he said it was due to the foresightedness and acumen of the country's first home minister that over 550 princely states were merged with the Union of India and the country became united.

He said it was because of Sardar Patel that the Lakshadweep Islands, Junagarh, Hyderabad and all other princely states were merged with India.

 

"But there were efforts to erase and undermine the legacy of Sardar Patel. He was also deprived of Bharat Ratna for a long time," Shah said while addressing the participants at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (when he was the chief minister of Gujarat) had installed the tallest statue of Patel in Kevadia and honoured him in a befitting manner, he said.

Sardar Patel was bestowed with Bharat Ratna -- the country's highest civilian award -- posthumously in 1991, 41 years after his death in 1950.

Shah said the people of the country are now united and have dedicated themselves to fulfilling the prime minister's dream of turning India into a fully developed nation by 2047.

"By 2047, India will be the leading country in the world in all parameters," he said.

The home minister said the 'Run for Unity' is normally organised on October 31, the birth anniversary of Patel. But this year, it was organised two days ahead as Deepawali is falling on that day, he said.

"Today is Dhanteras and we are organising the run on this auspicious occasion," the home minister said.

The Modi government has been observing October 31 as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014 to foster and reinforce its dedication to preserving and strengthening the unity, integrity and security of the nation.

Patel was born on October 31, 1875, at Nadiad in Gujarat.

As India's first home minister and deputy prime minister, Patel is credited for the merger of over 550 princely states into the Union of India.

Various programmes, recalling Sardar Patel's contribution to unifying India, are being organised as part of the National Unity Day celebrations.

Last week, Shah announced that the government would commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with a two-year-long nationwide programme from 2024 to 2026 to honour his monumental contribution to the country.

Topics : Amit Shah Home Ministry Development

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 8:55 AM IST

