Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident: 18 injured as bus collides with truck

Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident: 18 injured as bus collides with truck

The private bus, which was going to Mumbai from Kolhapur, rammed into the stationary truck. The accident occurred as the driver of the bus apparently lost control over the steering



Eighteen passengers were injured in the incident and they were rushed to the MGM Hospital at Kamothe in Raigad district. | Representative Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

Eighteen passengers were injured, eight of them seriously, after a private bus they were travelling in collided with a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Khopoli in Raigad district early on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place around 4 am, a police official said.

"The private bus, which was going to Mumbai from Kolhapur, rammed into the stationary truck. The accident occurred as the driver of the bus apparently lost control over the steering," he said.

Eighteen passengers were injured in the incident and they were rushed to the MGM Hospital at Kamothe in Raigad district, he said, adding that the condition of eight of them, including four women, is said to be critical. As a result of the accident, the movement of vehicles on the route was affected, but the authorities soon cleared the traffic congestion, he said.

 

The Khopoli police are probing the incident, according to the official.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)











Topics : Bus accident Mumbai-Pune expressway Maharashtra

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

