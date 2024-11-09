Business Standard
IT dept raids residence of J'khand CM Soren's alleged aide ahead of polls

Income Tax department is conducting raids at the residence of Sunil Srivastava, allegedly a close aide and personal secretary of Soren

According to the sources, nine different locations are covered in the raids in Ranchi and Jamshedpur. (Photo: PTI)

Nov 09 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

The Income Tax department is conducting raids at the residence of Sunil Srivastava, allegedly a close aide and personal secretary of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, said sources on Saturday.

According to the sources, nine different locations are covered in the raids in Ranchi and Jamshedpur.

More details are awaited.

Notably, this comes days ahead of the assembly elections in Jharkhand. CM Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), in alliance with Congress, RJD and left parties is facing major competition from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA alliance in the state.

Earlier, Jharkhand High Court in June had granted bail to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the alleged land scam case. Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January on charges related to an alleged land scam and money laundering.

 

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

