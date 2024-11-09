LIVE news: US charges Iranian citizen for 'plotting to kill Donald Trump' pre-election
BS Web Team New Delhi
The US Department of Justice charged an Iranian citizen for allegedly being directed by Iran to assassinate Donald Trump ahead of the presidential election. Farhad Shakeri, a 51-year-old from Iran, was accused of acting as an asset for the Iranian regime, tasked with leading a network of criminal associates to support Iran's assassination efforts against its targets, including President-elect Trump, as per the Department of Justice statement. A thick layer of smog blankets the area around Akshardham as the AQI falls to 393, marked as 'very poor' by the CPCB. Toxic foam is visible on the Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj, indicating high pollution levels. Visuals reveal persistent smog in the region, with air quality staying in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The Uttar Pradesh government, the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), and the World Bank held negotiations on Friday for the Rs 3,903 crore Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Growth and Rural Enterprise Ecosystem Strengthening project. The discussions took place in New Delhi, with Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh representing the state government, a statement said. The six-year project aims to revitalise Uttar Pradesh's agriculture and allied sectors, boost productivity, and connect smallholder farmers with high-value commodity clusters.
CDS launches project to preserve and promote India’s military heritage
CDS General Anil Chauhan launched Project ‘Shaurya Gatha,’ a joint initiative by the Department of Military Affairs and the United Service Institution (USI) of India. This project aims to preserve and promote India’s military heritage through educational programmes and tourism.
Layer of smog engulfs parts of Delhi; AQI drops to 'very poor' category
US charges Iranian citizen for 'plotting to kill Donald Trump' pre-election
The US Department of Justice charged an Iranian citizen for allegedly being directed by Iran to assassinate Donald Trump ahead of the presidential election. Farhad Shakeri, a 51-year-old from Iran, was accused of acting as an asset for the Iranian regime.
