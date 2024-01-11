Mumbai Trans Harbour Link not open to motorists, autos: Check traffic rules

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is a six-lane sea link, with 16.50 kilometres of the stretch on the sea and 5.5 km on land. (Photo: MMRDA)

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link updates: Motorbikes, auto rickshaws, and tractors won't be allowed to ply on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) , while four-wheelers will have to adhere to a maximum speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour (kmph), the police said on Wednesday.

Ahead of the launch of India's longest sea bridge on January 12, the Mumbai police have laid down the traffic management plan to ensure a safe flow of traffic while curbing danger or obstructions. The bridge, also known as Atal Setu, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the police instructions, the speed will be restricted to 40 kmph on the ascent and descent of the bridge. Vehicles like motorcycles, mopeds, three-wheelers, autos, tractors, animal-drawn vehicles and slow-moving vehicles will not be allowed entry, the police said.

The project, built at the cost of Rs 18,000 crore, links Sewri in Mumbai and Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka in Raigad district. The MTHL is a six-lane sea link, with 16.50 kilometres of the stretch on the sea and 5.5 km on land.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde exuded confidence in the success of the project and said that it will bring development to Navi Mumbai and other areas. With its launch, the sea bridge will reduce the distance between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai to 20 minutes, a massive time-save compared to the other means, which take two hours. "This would provide a big relief to residents of Mumbai as they would be free of traffic snarls," Shinde had said on Saturday while inspecting the bridge ahead of its launch.

According to a press release shared by Shinde's office, the high-speed project has been made using steel equivalent to 17 times that of the Eiffel Tower's weight.

Other than easing the commute time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, MTHL will also reduce the distance between Mumbai and Pune Expressway and Goa Highway, the release said.