Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

With MTHL on the road, Mumbai may see projects worth Rs 84K cr begin ops

The 37,276 crore worth Mumbai Metro line-3, connects the north of the city (SEEPZ) to south (Cuffe Parade) and is expected to start operations in two phases, first in April and second in September

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Photo: MMRDA)

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Photo: MMRDA)

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the country’s longest sea bridge Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) here on Friday. Besides MTHL, the 21.8-kilometer-long bridge, which will connect Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, three other major projects, at a combined cost of over Rs 84,000 crore, are expected to start operations in 2024 and are likely to provide further impetus to the city’s economic boom.

The six-lane MTHL project was first conceived in the 1970s, and was finally awarded in 2017, to be completed in the early part of 2022. The project will now start operations with a toll fee of Rs 250 for one-way single-journey vehicles, according to local news reports.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“Constructing a sea-bridge of this magnitude was anything but a cakewalk. More so, because MTHL’s starting point at Sewri is an eco-sensitive zone frequented by flamingos. Mid-sea, there are sub-surface oil pipelines of ONGC and a crucial navigation channel for ship movement,” said executives from Larsen & Toubro, one of the contractors for the project.

Three other mega projects – Mumbai Metro Line -3, the Navi Mumbai Airport and the Mumbai Coastal Road, are also expected to start operations this year. The result, according to industry analysts, would be changes in property prices, a second phase of de-concentration of real estate and a slew of utility projects.

"We may see a phase two of de-localisation and de-concentration, the first phase was the movement from south Bombay to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC),” said Rajashree Murkute, Senior Director, Head - Infrastructure Ratings at CareEdge. The expected boom in real estate is logical.

“The peripheral locations that will see the improvement in the commutation times to the economic hubs will see demand polarisation and price growth,” said Pankaj Kapoor, founder and managing director for Liases Foras, a real estate research company.

The 37,276 crore worth Mumbai Metro line-3, connects the north of the city (SEEPZ) to south (Cuffe Parade) and is expected to start operations in two phases, first in April and second in September.
 

Also Read

Noida-Ghaziabad metro link to integrate Rapid Rail; check details here

Obstructing closure of metro doors may cost you Rs 10,000, warns DMRC

Travellers may now be able to buy onions, atta at major metro stations

DMRC planning to construct a subway to connect T3 and T2 at Delhi airport

Metros in India have less than 50% projected ridership, says IIT-D report

Speaker's order is murder of democracy, will move SC: Uddhav Thackeray

Ukraine seeks investments from India to reconstruct war-hit economy

Numbers matter in democracy, we have them: CM Shinde after Speaker's ruling

Court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh till Jan 20

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Next 25 years are India's 'Amrit Kaal', says PM

According to a Cushman & Wakefield report, 2023 witnessed a growing trend in redevelopment projects within western suburbs, western suburbs prime and south central, largely driven by improved connectivity prospects by metro and upcoming infrastructure projects, namely the Metro Line 3 Phase I and the coastal road. The Mumbai Coastal Road runs parallel to the city’s coastline, and is expected to start operations in May this year.

“The developments over the next couple of years will certainly make Mumbai more attractive. While competing cities have struggled with floods in the last few years, Mumbai seems to have had fewer and less intense disruptions,” said Manish Agarwal, a veteran infrastructure expert and co-founder for AskHowIndia.org, a public policy non-profit firm.

More projects in the offing

Mumbai’s infrastructure boom has more steam left in it. Some of the big projects underway include India’s first high-speed rail, costing more than Rs 1 trillion. Cement industry analysts have pegged Mumbai and Gujarat as India's most important markets due to the infrastructure boom.

Others such as Murkute from CareEdge expect a second boom in order books for various companies, which would be utility-focussed.

“What lies ahead, are more utility-focused projects for better inter-city roads, water supply, gas pipeline connections and superior drainage systems, all needed to cater to the real estate development,” she said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is executing a new 2000 million litres per day Water Treatment Plant at Bhandup Complex. Plans for the second phase of the coastal road are underway at an estimated cost of upwards of Rs 16,000 crore. An underground tunnel project in the southern part of the city is underway, costing more than Rs 7,000 crore, according to Larsen & Toubro's press statement, the contractor for the project. Further, a twin-tunnel project connecting to the city’s two farther suburbs – Andheri and Borivali, for more than Rs 13,000 crore is also underway.

With MTHL on the road, Mumbai may see projects worth Rs 84K cr begin ops


Topics : MTHL Mumbai infrastructure projects India Prime Minister Navi Mumbai international airport bandra kurla complex Mumbai Metro

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveVibrant Gujarat LIVENEET 2024 NotificationDelhi Cold WaveGold-Silver Prices Parag AgrawalVibrant Gujarat SummitBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon