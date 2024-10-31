Business Standard
Home / India News / Nara Lokesh pitches Vizag to Google Cloud CEO for setting up data centre

Nara Lokesh pitches Vizag to Google Cloud CEO for setting up data centre

The minister asked all these top echelons of Google to consider setting up of a data centre in Visakhapatnam under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode

Nara Lokesh

Lokesh also sought the cooperation of Google with the State Government in real time management, disaster response and urban planning besides interlinking the smart cities with Google Maps | Image: X@naralokesh

Press Trust of India San Francisco (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh's IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh has pitched port city of Vizag in his state for setting up a data centre to Google Cloud CEO, saying the new government in the state has taken various initiatives for supporting industry that will help it transform into a cloud infrastructure hub.

The state is focused on setting up data centres in Visakhapatnam and the minister invited Google Cloud to establish its data centre in the port city.

As part of his mission to attract investments during his ongoing visit to the United States, Lokesh visited the Google campus in San Francisco where he met Google Cloud chief executive Thomas Kurian, its global networking vice-president Bikas Koley, vice-president of its business applications Rao Surapuneni, and vice-president of Google Maps Chandu Thota.

 

The minister asked all these top echelons of Google to consider setting up of a data centre in Visakhapatnam under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

"Under the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the State Government is implementing Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based e-governance and is implementing programmes like smart city.

"Also, Andhra Pradesh is the right place for investments," he told Google top bosses and asked them to consider providing services like AI tools and enterprise solutions to help digitalise government services for better public services.

More From This Section

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

J&K LG Manoj Sinha slams CM Omar Abdullah for boycotting UT Foundation Day

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

No proposal to revisit 'Shakti' free bus travel scheme: CM Siddaramaiah

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Majhi unveils web portal for Odisha vision document, seeks people's opinion

Security forces seize rockets, mortars after search operation in Manipur

Security forces seize rockets, mortars after search operation in Manipur

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Your sacrifices will always inspire us: Congress pays tributes to Indira

Lokesh also sought the cooperation of Google with the State Government in real time management, disaster response and urban planning besides interlinking the smart cities with Google Maps which are part of Geospatial services.

He also wanted Google to hold AI-based training classes to the youth on digital education and for their skill development.

Responding to Lokesh's proposals, the Google top echelons said they will soon take a decision after holding discussions with their colleagues.

They said that their organisation got global recognition in online services like cloud-computing and digital advertising.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nara Lokesh, Satya NadellaNara Lokesh, Satya Nadella

Nara Lokesh meets Microsoft CEO, seeks support for advancing IT in Andhra

Nara Lokesh, national general secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)

Andhra IT Minister Lokesh scouts talent to facilitate investments to state

cube highways

Cube Highways: Rs 1,164.3 cr profit in H1FY25, Q2 distribution declared

Siddaramaiah

BJP raking up Waqf issue with eye on Assembly elections, bypolls: K'taka CM

TP Gopalan Nambiar

LIVE news updates: TP Gopalan Nambiar, founder of Indian electronics firm BPL, passes away

Topics : Nara Lokesh Google Cloud Data centre

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon