Home / India News / Nara Lokesh meets Microsoft CEO, seeks support for advancing IT in Andhra

Nara Lokesh meets Microsoft CEO, seeks support for advancing IT in Andhra

Lokesh will participate in the ITServe Alliance Synergy Conference to be held in LAs Vegas on October 29

Nara Lokesh, Satya Nadella

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday said he met with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Image: X@naralokesh

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday said he met with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and expressed desire for collaborative efforts to drive digital transformation and opportunities in the state.

Lokesh, who is currently touring the USA, in a social media post said he also sought the tech giant's guidance and support in advancing IT in the state.

"Had an insightful meeting with @satyanadella, CEO of @Microsoft. Sought his valuable guidance and support in advancing IT, AI, and skill development in Andhra Pradesh. Looking forward to collaborative efforts to drive digital transformation and opportunities in the state," Lokesh said in the post.

 

Lokesh will participate in the ITServe Alliance Synergy Conference to be held in LAs Vegas on October 29 and unveil the idol of former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao in Atlanta, USA on October 31.

He visited Tesla headquarters on Monday and met with its Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja in Austin and pitched Anantapur District as the perfect spot for its electric vehicles and battery units.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Satya Nadella Nara Lokesh Microsoft Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

