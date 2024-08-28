Business Standard
Andhra IT Minister Lokesh scouts talent to facilitate investments to state

According to Lokesh, the state is on the cusp of history with several global majors evincing interest in establishing large manufacturing and services operations

Nara Lokesh, national general secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)

Nara Lokesh, IT minister, Andhra Pradesh

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

At a time when Andhra Pradesh is vigourously wooing investments to develop the state, its IT, Electronics and Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday called for passionate individuals to join the state's Economic Development Board to facilitate these deals.
The IT Minister is calling for two associate vice presidents, five general managers and half a dozen managers to facilitate investments in multiple sectors.
We invite the best talent to join us at the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) in this journey to develop AP (Andhra Pradesh) as India's premier investor-friendly destination, Lokesh said in a post on social media platform X.
The 13 executives will be entrusted with work for investment promotion, export promotion and project facilitation in sectors such as electric vehicles, electronics and products, defence and aerospace, life sciences, green hydrogen and derivatives and several others.
According to Lokesh, the state is on the cusp of history with several global majors evincing interest in establishing large manufacturing and services operations.
We are developing a framework to take advantage of our best-in-class infrastructure and high-quality manpower and welcome investors to the state... If you're self-driven, talented and with a passion to change the economic landscape of AP (Andhra Pradesh), we are looking for you, he added.
The electronics minister reminisced that 30 years ago, his father Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had identified a similar opportunity to catapult Hyderabad in united Andhra Pradesh into a global IT heavyweight by inspiring a team of visionaries to take up similar work.

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government IT ministry Nara Lokesh

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

