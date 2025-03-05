Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India to set up LLM for AI research: PM Modi at post-Budget webinar

The Prime Minister was addressing a post-Budget webinar. His statement comes at a time when India is trying to compete with the top global forces in the field of artificial intelligence

Modi, Narendra Modi

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi | (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India will set up a national large language model (LLM) for AI research and asked for investment in the segment.
 
The Prime Minister was virtually addressing a post-Budget webinar. His statement comes at a time when India is trying to compete with the top global forces in the field of artificial intelligence.
 
PM Modi has been a strong advocate of strengthening AI research in India. On February 10-11, he co-chaired the AI Action Summit in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron and announced that India was building its own LLM, inspired by the nation's diversity. He called for global collaboration to harness AI for economic growth, social transformation, and sustainable development while advocating for bias-free data sets in AI.
 

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

