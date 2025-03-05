Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Odisha inks pact with IRMA for training fisheries officers, farmers

Odisha inks pact with IRMA for training fisheries officers, farmers

It was signed on Tuesday in the presence of the state's Development Commissioner Anu Garg

The collaboration aims to enhance the capacity of fisheries officers and progressive farmers. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

The Odisha government inked an agreement with the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) to enhance the capacity of fisheries officers and progressive farmers in the state, officials said on Wednesday.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by IRMA Director Umakant Dash, Fisheries Director Sadique Alam and Project Director of Odisha Integrated Irrigation Project for Climate Resilient Agriculture (OIIPCRA) Rashmi Ranjana Nayak.

It was signed on Tuesday in the presence of the state's Development Commissioner Anu Garg.

The collaboration aims to enhance the capacity of fisheries officers and progressive farmers through structured residential training programmes focused on fish market development, including training of trainers, officials said.

 

It will help the officers to develop strategies for domestic market consumption, familiarise with marketing techniques, and improve understanding of consumer behaviour, they said.

Additionally, the initiative will build skills in supply chain management, organise exposure visits to successful value chains, and promote interactive learning and collaboration among participants, they added.

Odisha government fish fisheries sector

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE
