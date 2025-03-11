LIVE news updates: PM Modi arrives in Mauritius on 2-day state visit
BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mauritius on Tuesday on a two-day State Visit during which he will attend the island nation's national day celebrations as the chief guest and hold meetings with the country's top leadership. He will also interact with the members of the Indian community, and inaugurate the civil service college and the area health centre, both built with India's grant assistance. In his departure statement, the prime minister said he was looking forward to engaging with the leadership of Mauritius to elevate "our partnership in all its facets and strengthen our enduring friendship for the progress and prosperity of our peoples".
BJP leader Gulfam Singh Yadav was fatally poisoned in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Monday when three unidentified assailants injected him with a toxic substance. The attackers arrived by motorcycle at his farm in Daftara village (within Junawai police station jurisdiction), on the pretext of meeting the leader. After sitting with Yadav, asking about his health, and requesting water which they drank, they waited until he lay down. At this moment, one of the assailants injected poison into Yadav's stomach before all three fled the scene.
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Monday said she will visit India as part a “multi-nation” trip to the Indo-Pacific she is undertaking with the aim of building strong relationships and open lines of communication to achieve President Donald Trump's objectives of peace and freedom. “I am #WheelsUp on a multi-nation trip to the Indo-Pacific, a region I know very well having grown up as a child of the Pacific. I'll be going to Japan, Thailand, and India, with a brief stop in France enroute back to DC,” Gabbard said in a post on X, with a photograph of her boarding an airplane.
9:39 AM
News update: 3 burnt to death as hut catches fire in Delhi's Anand Vihar
9:34 AM
Sports Ministry revokes suspension on Wrestling Federation of India
Wrestling Federation of India was suspended by the sports ministry since December 2023 despite being recognised by United World Wrestling (UWW), the sport’s global governing body. The stand-off has affected the careers of several wrestlers.
9:26 AM
Farmers climb atop water tank to protest drop in onion prices at Lasalgaon APMC
Several onion farmers climbed atop a water tank at an agriculture market in Maharashtra's Nashik district to protest the drop in prices of the key kitchen staple and demanded that the minimum export price on the produce be removed. Nearly 15 cultivators were part of the protest held on Monday at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Lasalgaon, which is Asia's biggest wholesale onion market.
9:16 AM
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to visit India
8:55 AM
Senate confirms Lori Chavez-DeRemer as Trump's labor secretary
The Senate voted Monday to confirm Lori Chavez-DeRemer as U.S. labor secretary, a Cabinet position that puts her in charge of enforcing federally mandated worker rights and protections at a time when the White House is trying to eliminate thousands of government employees.
First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 9:09 AM IST