Nation never forgets those who dedicate lives in service: PM Modi on Advani

Earlier in the day, PM Modi announced that Advani would be conferred the country's highest civilian award

Modi, PM Modi

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Sambalpur (Odisha)
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the decision to confer Bharat Ratna on BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani is a testament to the fact that the county never forgets those who dedicate their lives in its service.
"Advani ji's works and services have been inspiring. This honour to Advani ji is a testament to the fact that the nation never forgets those who dedicate their lives in its service.
"I have been fortunate that I have been continuously receiving the love and guidance of Lal Krishna Advani ji," Modi said in Odisha's Sambalpur after unveiling several projects in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi BJP Lal Krishna Advani

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

