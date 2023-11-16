Sensex (0.27%)
National Press Day 2023: Date, significance, and quotes to share today

National Press Day 2023: India pays tribute to the establishment of the Press Council of India in 1966. Here's everything you need to know about the day and the best quotes to share on this day

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 3:24 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The National Press Day is observed every year on November 16, 2023, by the Press Council of India. This day honours the formation of the Press Council of India in 1966. The National Press Day is celebrated to pay tribute to the Press Council of India, and PCI decides themes on which this day is being celebrated by people all over the country.

Journalism is the fourth pollion of a democracy. The Press media includes different platforms, which include traditional print publications such as newspapers, and magazines, and digital platforms like online news websites, magazines, broadcast media, radio and social media channels where information spreads through platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
George Orwell once rightly said, “Freedom of the Press, if it means anything at all, means the freedom to criticise and oppose.”

National Press Day 2023: History

The Press Council of India was established on November 16, 1956. The commission was established to maintain professional ethics in journalism and bring statutory authority into existence. 

The meeting of the first Press Commission of India was held in November 1954, where they discussed the importance of establishing a committee or body to look after keeping journalism ethics. They soon realised the need for a proper management body to tackle the problems and struggles faced by the press. The Press Council started the proper functioning of media and press and tackled the issues of journalists. The committee was formed under Justice JR Mudholkar.

Officially, the Press Council of India was formed on July 4, 2023, but it started its operations on November 16, 1966. Since then, National Press Day has been observed every year to celebrate the council's establishment.

The National Press Day serves as a platform to celebrate the press' achievements while addressing the challenges. This day also marks the need for responsible journalism and the role it plays in safeguarding the nation's democratic values.

National Press Day 2023: Quotes

"A free press is one of the pillars of democracy." - Nelson Mandela

"A nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people." - John F. Kennedy

“In a democracy, you need to have a strong judicial system. You need freedom of speech, you need art, and you need a free press”-Tzipi Livni.

"I still believe that if your aim is to change the world, journalism is a more immediate short-term weapon." - Tom Stoppard

“One of the best things that we have in India is a free press.”-Shabana Azmi.
First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 3:24 PM IST

