No infighting, we are united: Rahul Gandhi ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

Rahul Gandhi dismisses speculations on Congress infighting with Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot presenting a united front in Rajasthan ahead of Assembly polls

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 1:42 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed confidence that the party would win the November 25 assembly elections in Rajasthan, emphasising unity among party leaders. The statement comes amid speculation about infighting within the Congress in Rajasthan. Gandhi addressed these concerns while speaking with reporters in Jaipur on Thursday. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra.

Media speculations of infighting in Congress raised concerns about the feud between Rajasthan's former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and chief minister Ashok Gehlot. Pilot and Gehlot clashed many times during Pilot's brief stint as deputy chief minister, ultimately leading to Pilot's rebellion against the chief minister. Despite being removed from his post, Pilot opposed Gehlot publicly and held a lot of influence in his constituency, Tonk. However, the two leaders have displayed a united front since the beginning of Congress' election campaign in Rajasthan and other poll-bound states.

Gandhi addressed a rally in Tara Nagar in Churu, where both Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot could be seen together. Following the rally, Gandhi stated, "We are not only seen together but we are also united. We will be together and Congress will sweep the elections here and win."

Also Read: Rajasthan Assembly elections: 2023: Congress, BJP expel rebel leaders

Ashok Gehlot also posted on X (formerly Twitter) on November 15, " Together we are winning again. " The post included a picture of Ashok Gehlot sitting in a meeting with Sachin Pilot, Randhawa, and senior Rajasthan Congress leader Jitender Singh. Sachin Pilot re-posted the picture on his X timeline.

On Wednesday, Congress national general secretary KC Venugopal also dismissed remarks on infighting. Venugopal told ANI, "A narrative is being peddled that there is no unity within the Congress in Rajasthan. However, I can confirm that our party remains united as before. All our leaders are standing together and fighting with the common aim of ensuring the BJP's defeat and returning to power in Rajasthan. I believe that the public mood and pulse are in our favour. Let there be no worries. The Congress is on course on returning to power in Rajasthan,"

Gandhi will also address public rallies in Nohar, Hanumangarh district, and Sadulshahar, Sriganganagar district, Rajasthan today.

Also Read: Rajasthan Cricket Association ex-VP leaves BJP for Congress ahead of polls

The Rajasthan State Assembly elections will take place on November 25, and the votes will be counted on December 3. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 73 seats in the 200-member House. Gehlot took the oath as chief minister and formed the state government with the support of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs and independent MLAs.

(With agency inputs)
