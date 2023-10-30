National Unity Day 2023: Date, history, importance, wishes and more

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel would have been 148 years old this October 31. The day is presently celebrated as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day, to respect his monumental achievement of helping merge over 550 princely states into the Union of India. Lately, many years after his passing, he has also turned into the subject of some political controversy with both the BJP and the Congress claiming to own his inheritance.

National Unity Day, also called 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas', is celebrated on October 31 every year to honour the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Home Minister. For his iron will and nerves of steel, he is often called the 'Iron Man of India'. For his keen initiative and sympathy, his people affectionately called him 'Sardar'.

What is the history of National Unity Day or 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas'?

The Modi government has been marking Sardar Patel's birth anniversary as the "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" since 2014. Patel was born on October 31, 1875 in Gujarat's Nadiad. He is credited for the consolidation of more than 560 princely states into the Union of India.

As a feature of Patel's birth anniversary celebrations, different projects are being coordinated nationwide, reviewing his contribution to the unification of India. This year will observe the 148th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

What is the importance of National Unity Day?

The event of National Unity Day gives a chance to reaffirm the inherent strength and versatility of our country to withstand the genuine and potential dangers to the unity, security and integrity of our nation.

National Unity Day 2023: Wishes

• "On the occasion of National Unity Day 2023, let's pledge to stay united, ensuring that the nation's prosperity reaches everyone."

• "May the spirit of unity overpower all our differences. Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas."

• "Remembering Sardar Patel's vision for a united India. Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas!"

• "Unity in diversity is India’s unique strength. Wishing everyone a harmonious National Unity Day."

• "Together we can and we will. Celebrating the spirit of unity on this National Unity Day."

National Unity Day 2023: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Quotes

• "So long as you do not know how to die it is useless for you to learn how to kill. India will not be benefited by brutal force. If India is to be benefited it will be through non-violence."

Also Read PM announces launch of nationwide platform 'Mera Yuva Bharat' on Oct 31 Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and Celebration Kargil Vijay Diwas: Tributes offered by Bollywood stars, political leaders PM Modi to launch development projects on 2-day Gujarat visit from Oct 30 Hul Diwas 2023: Celebrating tribals and their bravery against the British AB-HWCs recorded over 2.1 bn footfalls till Oct 24: Mansukh Mandaviya IIT Madras, Tel Aviv University develop effective aerogel-adsorbents Migrant labourer from UP shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Pulwama district VP urges people to believe in judicial system instead of hitting streets Ahead of electoral bond hearing, Chidambaram slams BJP on fund raising

• "One can take the path of revolution but the revolution should not give a shock to the society. There is no place for violence in revolution."

• "So long as you do not know how to die it is useless for you to learn how to kill. India will not be benefited by brutal force. If India is to be benefited it will be through non-violence."

• "Non-violence has to be observed in thought, word and deed. The measure of our non-violence will be the measure of our success."

• "Gandhi's ten lines had greater force than a hundred- page memorandum."