VP urges people to believe in judicial system instead of hitting streets

He said the country's governance mechanism has been "sanitised and power brokers neutralised."

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

The vice-president said corruption has been weeded out from the system under the current regime | File image

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 2:31 PM IST
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday urged people to believe in the country's judicial system rather than hitting the streets when faced with legal issues.
He said the country's governance mechanism has been "sanitised and power brokers neutralised."

Speaking at a programme at Cotton University here during a day-long visit, Dhankhar said, "There are some people who come out on the streets whenever they receive a summons from the judiciary or probe agencies.
"We have a robust judicial system, why don't we avail it? Our courts have performed so wonderfully," he said.
The vice-president said corruption has been weeded out from the system under the current regime.
"I have seen times when it was thought that law cannot reach some people, brokers were everywhere and corruption was rampant. But these times are now over.
"There was a time when our power corridors and governing system were infested with power brokers and corrupt elements. These corridors have now been sanitised and brokers neutralised," he added.
Claiming that common citizens and students stand to gain the most from the current situation, he urged the youth to contribute to nation building in all spheres.
He said India's growth has not gone down well with some sections and called upon students to defeat such forces.
"Bharat's voice is on top globally now and it is not suiting manyit is our duty to neutralise anti-Bharat narratives," he added.

Topics : Jagdeep Dhankar Vice President Indian Judiciary

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 2:31 PM IST

