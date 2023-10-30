close
Sensex (0.36%)
64011.25 + 228.45
Nifty (0.33%)
19110.60 + 63.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.09%)
5830.80 + 5.05
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
38738.15 + 36.30
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
42932.80 + 150.80
Heatmap

Migrant labourer from UP shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Pulwama district

According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, the deceased has been identified as Mukesh who hailed from Uttar Pradesh

Photo: ANI

The entire area has been cordoned off by police | File image | Photo: ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 2:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A migrant labourer succumbed to his injuries after being shot by terrorists in Tumchi Nowpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama of Pulawama on Monday, police said.
According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, the deceased has been identified as Mukesh who hailed from Uttar Pradesh.
The entire area has been cordoned off by police.
Further details are awaited.
Meanwhile, a terrorist was killed after the army and police foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said today.
"In a joint operation that commenced yesterday, Army and Kupwara Police have successfully foiled an infiltration attempt in Jumagund area of Keran sector in which one terrorist has been killed. Search operation continues," posted Kashmir Zone Police on X.
Earlier on Sunday, a police officer was shot at by terrorists near Eidgah, Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The injured Inspector has been identified as Masroor Ahmad and was swiftly shifted to a hospital."Terrorists fired upon and injured Inspector Masroor Ahmad near Eidgah, Srinagar. He was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment.
Preliminary investigation reveals that a pistol was used in this terror crime. The area was cordoned off, case was registered," Jammu and Kashmir police posted on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in J&K's Pulwama

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

From MSP to Pulwama: Here's what Satya Pal Malik said to Rahul Gandhi

International Labour Day: Celebrations, history, and all you need to know

Three militant associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, Shopian

VP urges people to believe in judicial system instead of hitting streets

Ahead of electoral bond hearing, Chidambaram slams BJP on fund raising

Finolex Cables case: NCLAT bench wilfully defied our order, says SC

In India, we follow holistic, inclusive approach, says Mansukh Mandaviya

EAM S Jaishankar meets family of 8 navy personnel, assures support

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Pulwama Migrants Terrorism terrorist

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveKalamassery BlastQatar Death PenaltyGold-Silver Price TodayAadhaar FraudTelangana Election LIVEAFG vc SL Live ScoreBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon