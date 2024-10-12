NCP leader Baba Siddiqui shot at in Mumbai's Bandra, hospitalised

An unidentified person fired at and injured Baba Siddiqui of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in Mumbai's Bandra East on Saturday evening.
The former state minister has been admitted in Lilavati Hospital nearby, a police official said. The firing took place outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar, the official added. "Two to three rounds were fired. Further probe is underway as teams have rushed to the area," the official said. Siddiqui had recently joined the NCP from the Congress.
(More details awaited).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)