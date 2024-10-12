Business Standard
Home / India News / NCP leader Baba Siddiqui shot at in Mumbai's Bandra, hospitalised

NCP leader Baba Siddiqui shot at in Mumbai's Bandra, hospitalised

The firing took place outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar

Baba Siddiqui

File Photo of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 10:40 PM IST

An unidentified person fired at and injured Baba Siddiqui of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in Mumbai's Bandra East on Saturday evening.

The former state minister has been admitted in Lilavati Hospital nearby, a police official said. The firing took place outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar, the official added. "Two to three rounds were fired. Further probe is underway as teams have rushed to the area," the official said. Siddiqui had recently joined the NCP from the Congress.

(More details awaited).

Topics : NCP Baba Siddique Maharashtra

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 10:40 PM IST

